ANDY BESHEAR VIRUS BRIEFING 3-29-2020 1.jpeg
FILE - In this March 29, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media conference on the coronavirus at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoed legislation Friday, April 24, 2020, that would have given the state's anti-abortion attorney general new authority to regulate abortion clinics. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has seen its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 674 new coronavirus infections Tuesday.

That puts the state's total at 24,060, he said.

"If we can get this thing under control, it will make what we can do in schools so much easier, but we need your buy-in to do it," Beshear said.

Three additional deaths were recorded Tuesday, Beshear said. In all, 674 Kentuckians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died during the global pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags