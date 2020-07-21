LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has seen its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 674 new coronavirus infections Tuesday.
That puts the state's total at 24,060, he said.
"If we can get this thing under control, it will make what we can do in schools so much easier, but we need your buy-in to do it," Beshear said.
Three additional deaths were recorded Tuesday, Beshear said. In all, 674 Kentuckians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died during the global pandemic.
