Kentucky prepares for roll-out of new state IDs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is in the process of increasing the security of your driver's license, permit or state identification.
The change is in response to the 2005 Real ID Act, and it's expected to help make state IDs more secure.
"I think it's a good idea," said Jim Acquisto, who's a frequent flier and was in New York earlier this week.
Acquisto is also a retired police officer, so he can appreciate the extra level of security that comes with the 2005 Real ID Act.
"Our driver's license in Kentucky need to be as secure as possible," he said.
The “voluntary travel ID” will provide the same functions as a current driver’s license, allowing its holder to drive, make age-controlled purchases, board domestic flights and enter military posts, such as Fort Knox. No other documents would be needed.
A "standard driver's license" still will be accepted for driving, purchases and entering federal buildings for essential services, but starting in October 2020 it no longer will be enough on its own to fly within the U.S. Instead, a passport or other federal ID would be needed.
"We now will have an opportunity to have a regular driver's license that you may use to only drive on the highways throughout the United States," said Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson. "You only need one. One or these other. The first thing we will do is take your picture and then to begin to process your license, you may ask, and I know you will, why the picture first: facial recognition."
You'll also be required to bring in certain documentation and your new ID will be sent in the mail.
"You will come in and present your documentation [and] answer some questions on a smart pad," Nicholson said. "We will process those documents, and that's the reason the credential will be mailed to you."
The Real ID Act was passed in response to the September 11 attacks. Nicholson said most states, including Indiana, have already complied.
"We are one of the last remaining handful of states that have not become compliant with the Real ID Act,"
Acquisto likes the extra level of security and the extra access the new IDs will provide at government buildings.
"It makes me feel safer," he said.
Below are some links to help navigate you through the process.
- What documents I need to bring: https://drive.ky.gov/confidentKY/Pages/IDocument-Guide.aspx
- VTID FAQs: https://drive.ky.gov/confidentKY/Pages/FAQs.aspx
- Link to Homeland Security: https://www.dhs.gov/news/2018/10/19/real-id-compliance-extensions-update
