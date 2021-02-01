LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 vaccination efforts are ramping up throughout Kentucky as the state prepares to open regional vaccination sites.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a recent interview with WDRB News. "I know that we are going to defeat COVID-19 in 2021."
As of Monday, more than 400,000 shots had been given in commonwealth, but demand continues to outpace supply.
"If we get about 64,000 new doses next week, but we have 600,000 people in 1A and 1B, if not a little bit more," Beshear said. "It means it's going to take some time."
Preparations got underway Monday to set up one of the state's first regional COVID-19 vaccination sites at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The Kroger drive-through vaccination location prioritizes Kentuckians in phase 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers and those aged 70 and older. The large site is a way to speed up vaccine distribution in the state.
"We are excited that the state has made this opportunity available," said Kevin Hall with the Fayette County Health Department. "We do hope people remain patient and follow the guidelines on arriving. Make sure you stay in your car. The reason for that is we don't want people crowding the area."
In Louisville, Mary & Elizabeth Hospital started drive-thru vaccinations Monday for those 70 and older. It's by appointment only and aimed at vaccinating the most vulnerable population.
At all vaccination sites across the state, appointments are required.
