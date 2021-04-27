LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky priest accused of sexually abusing a minor has been reinstated by the Vatican.
In March 2019, an allegation that Father Joseph Edward Bradley sexually abused a minor was deemed credible, and he was temporarily suspended from public ministry. Another allegation surfaced that dated back the 1980s, when Bradley was the dean of students and then principal of Owensboro Catholic High School.
The Diocesan Review Board recommended Bradley be permanently suspended when the allegations were substantiated in 2019. Bradley, however, filed an appeal in a letter to the Vatican and was reinstated.
"Having good friends like this that support me and are praying for me, that's what has gotten me through it," Bradley said. "It has been very difficult. After two years, it was getting more and more difficult."
Bradley, who has since retired, is not allowed to enter any primary or secondary school for five years. He worked part-time at the high school where the allegations were made.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.