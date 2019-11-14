LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former clinician at the Kentucky State Reformatory has resigned her position after authorities say she engaged in sexual contact with a convicted rapist who was serving time at the prison.
According to court documents, 46-year-old Rebecca Black is charged with official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
Authorities say that, in September, Black was employed at the prison as a social services clinician. On Sept. 9, authorities say she received two phone calls from 30-year-old Michael Williams, an inmate at the prison who was serving time for a third-degree rape charge.
During those phone conversations, police say Black and Williams engaged in conversations of a sexual nature.
Later that month, police say Black sent Williams six images of a sexual nature.
The relationship was eventually discovered, and Black resigned her position, but police say the inappropriate contact has continued since then. They say Black has sent Williams non-sexual images, as well as pictures of at least one of her children, "including a picture of the female child in a bathing suit in a swimming pool."
On Sept. 25, police say Williams called Black and they spoke about the investigation. According to court documents, Williams "attempted to accept responsibility" and told Black that he is "a skilled manipulator," but Black insisted she was also at fault.
She allegedly told him that, "It is what it is. I did it." Police say she also told him that she wanted to "be with" him, "no matter what."
Williams told her that, for a misdemeanor, she would likely only get probation.
But the inappropriate contact continued, according to police. Eventually, Williams was transferred to the Green River Correctional Complex. On Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, Black allegedly sent him "sexually suggestive" videos.
A warrant was issued for Black's arrest on Nov. 13. She was taken into custody later that day.
She's charged with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct. Authorities say her behavior violated Williams' "right to incarceration free from sexual harassment."
Black is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
