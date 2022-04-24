FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to help previously incarcerated students in Kentucky access their scholarship money is in front of the Governor.
Senate bill 163 passed in the last hours of the legislative session.
The original intent of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London, would remove the prohibition on the use of Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship Program (KEES) money for Kentuckians who've been previously incarcerated.
Legislators added language to the bill in a joint conference of both chambers that adds lifelong restrictions to individuals who are charged with a violent crime or a crime against a child.
Some criminal justice reform advocates think the bill is now more restrictive than freeing and are asking Governor Beshear to veto it.
"This bill will take away from people who currently have the opportunity, that doesn't sound like expansion to me. This is so far away from the bill that was intended to expand these opportunities," Alaina Combs, criminal justice reform consultant, said.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said in a statement it does still support the bill and believes it will overall still help some Kentuckians with a second chance.
"The final version of the bill opened up KEES eligibility to proprietary education institutions, created more flexibility for students from military families, and removed a broad statutory ban on individuals with felony records from utilizing their KEES awards. These are important steps forward that will allow more Kentuckians to use this important financial resource to pursue post-secondary education, which is why the Chamber continues to support the bill," Kate Shanks, Vice President of Public Affairs for the Chamber said.
Governor Andy Beshear has until Tuesday to veto it or the bill passes into law without his signature.