LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As college athletes continue to navigate new opportunities with NIL deals, University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis signed a deal that is the first of its kind.
Levis is partnering with Claiborne Farm and has signed the first ever endorsement deal with a thoroughbred stallion syndicate.
He will now appear in multimedia campaigns with War of Will, who won the 2019 Preakness Stakes.
"We are thrilled to be the first farm to partner with a Division 1 athlete in this newly created NIL space," Walker Hancock, president of Claiborne Farm, said in a news release. "Having a star quarterback help promote one of our young and promising stallions is a new way of advertising that we think provides a perfect synergy of our brands. Will's athleticism and performance displayed on the football field mirrors what we saw with War of Will on the racetrack and the reason he is such an exciting stallion prospect."
So this is pretty cool. @claibornefarm @nil_athlete pic.twitter.com/ftRXjoPmiy— Will Levis (@will_levis) April 6, 2022
Last season for Kentucky, Levis threw for 2,820 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Wildcats to a win in the VRBO Citrus Bowl.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.