LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Maryland-based youth advocacy group ranked Kentucky 40th out of all 50 states in terms of overall child well-being.
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation's 2023 Kids Count Data Book, the rankings were made based on several criteria, including economic well being, education, health, and family and community.
To read the 50-page report, click here.
In 2020-21, 12% of Kentucky children under age 6 lived in families where someone quit, changed or refused a job because of problems with child care.
Parents who are able to find an opening at a child care center near their home are often unable to afford it. The state's average cost of center-based child care for toddlers in 2021 was $7,162, which is 8% of a couple's median income and 27% of a single mother's income in the state.
The report also indicates that many Kentucky children demonstrate low performance when it comes to academics. In 2022, 69% of Kentucky fourth graders scored below proficient reading levels and 79% of eighth graders scored below proficient in mathematics.
"As we look ahead to a contentious Gubernatorial race this fall and a state budget year for the General Assembly, now is the time to look more deeply at the needs of the child care sector and what it will cost the Commonwealth -- what it will cost our kids -- if there's no action," Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said in a statement. "The Data Book shows concerning trends in education, health and family economics as we enter a post-pandemic world. Our elected officials must use this as a place of common ground and a springboard for action in 2024."
Brooks added that today's children are tomorrow's workforce.
"When we think about the children in our child care centers today, we must think about them as the high school graduation classes of 2035 to 2040, as entering the workforce and fueling Kentucky's future economy, as well as the parents of our next generation of little ones," he said, in a statement. "We must also ask, who is caring for and educating these kiddos so they have the best possible chance to thrive in adolescence and adulthood?"
