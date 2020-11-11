LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 2,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a new daily high, as Gov. Andy Beshear implored residents to "take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community."
Beshear, whose next news briefing is Thursday, reported Wednesday's figures via news release. Of the new cases, 479 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
The governor's office said Kentuckians are much more likely to contract the virus today than they were when public places were largely shut down in March and April.
"This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations," Beshear said in the news release.
Kentucky's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, is up to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5, Beshear's office said.
As of Wednesday, 1,274 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 297 were in intensive care units and 151 were on ventilators, according to the governor's office. A month ago, 631 coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide, and 156 patients were being treated in ICUs.
Beshear on Wednesday also reported 14 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 1,604 since March. According to the governor's office, eight of the victims reported Wednesday were from Jefferson County: two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97.
Of Kentucky's 127,344 total coronavirus cases reported since March, at least 23,165 have recovered.
Cases are also surging in Indiana, which reported 5,156 new infections Wednesday, leading to more restrictions in the Hoosier state.
