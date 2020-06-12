LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Kentucky confirmed 331 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Due to a backlog in a federal reporting system the governor discussed Thursday, some of the new cases reported Friday "should have been reported yesterday," he said in the release.
At least 12,166 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state's official reporting website. Of those, at least 3,390 have recovered.
Four more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19, according to Beshear's office. Three of the new deaths were Jefferson County residents: a 54-year-old man, a 79-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman. The state's virus-related death toll is now 497.
"I grieve with these four new families, along with all 497 families in Kentucky who have lost a loved one to COVID-19," Beshear said. "This dangerous disease is still out there and we must stay vigilant to protect more people going forward."
Health officials have processed at least 315,068 COVID-19 tests as of Friday afternoon. For information on how to sign up for a test, click here.
Indiana officials report 16 additional coronavirus deaths
Indiana entered Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's reopening plan Friday, allowing additional businesses to reopen and fill at higher capacities.
But as the coronavirus pandemic carries on, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box still has reservations.
"Just because you’re not positive today, doesn’t mean you won’t be tomorrow," Box said during a press briefing Friday afternoon.
With the reopening of casinos and other enclosed spaces, she added, there's an ongoing necessity to practice social distancing and make "continued" efforts to clean and sanitize public spaces.
"I think it’s all about keeping the number of people down ... wearing masks, social distancing, cleaning the machines over and over again, repeatedly washing your hands," Box said.
Stage 4 of the reopening plan means restaurants can open to 75% capacity. Bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues can welcome customers back at 50% capacity. Zoos, museums and similar sites can reopen, and gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed as long as attendees stay 6 feet apart.
Unlike other parts of the state, Marion County won’t enter its next reopening stage until June 19, however, due to higher case numbers of the virus.
Beginning Monday, OptumServe testing sites will also be open to anyone who lives in Indiana, Box said, regardless of whether they are high-risk or symptomatic.
Health officials said Friday that 16 more people have died in Indiana with coronavirus infections. Most of the newly recorded deaths happened Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, but others happened as far back as May 9, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest state statistics give the state a death toll of 2,214 people who died with confirmed COVID-19 infections. The heath department also has recorded 182 fatalities considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.
Indiana hospitals had 330 COVID-19 patients in their intensive care units on Thursday, with 38% the state’s ICU beds available.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.