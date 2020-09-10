LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced "the deadliest day in the commonwealth:" 22 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll jumped to 1,035 with Thursday’s report, according to the governor’s office. The state held a wreath-laying ceremony in the Capitol rotunda Thursday morning to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives from the disease since it was first reported in the state in March.
Beshear said the victims reported Thursday included an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; and six people from Jefferson County: an 86-year-old man, and women aged 70, 73, 82, 86 and 102.
"The depths of our losses can’t be explained in numbers alone," the governor said Thursday during a special address on the state of the pandemic in Kentucky. "These are our neighbors, friends and even our own health-care workers.
"… We will always remember them, but our duty is to recommit to them and to each other to defeat this virus," he added.
Health officials confirmed 805 new cases of the virus in the state on Thursday, according to the governor’s office. Kentucky’s positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 4.14% as of Thursday.
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 565 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, and 133 were being treated in intensive care units.
Of the state’s 54,772 total COVID-19 cases, at least 10,791 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Indiana
Indiana reported 764 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 102,243.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.2%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, more than 1.1 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 13 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,186.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
