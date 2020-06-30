LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky remains on a COVID-19 plateau with 282 new cases identified, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
"While we are not seeing the type of very concerning spikes in so many other states, we are seeing ourselves to continue to be in that plateau area between about 150 and 300 cases," Beshear said. "It's something we've got to watch very carefully."
The 282 new cases reported Tuesday was the eighth-highest daily count the state reported in the last 30 days.
In all, 15,624 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Kentucky since the pandemic began. Nearly 405,000 tests have been administered, Beshear said.
Five more Kentuckians who contracted COVID-19 have died, putting the state's total death toll at 565, he said.
Beshear announced that the state's hospital capacity is currently below 60% while intensive care units are 73% full.
Just 27% of the state's ventilators are in use, he said.
"That's an important statistic that shows that we have more room," he said.
