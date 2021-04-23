LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth month in a row, Kentucky removed more voters than it added.
It's all part of an effort by Secretary of State Michael Adams to cleanup voter rolls.
In March, about nearly 4,600 new voters were registered. Meanwhile, about 6,600 were removed.
Of those removed, 4,622 were deceased, 1,447 had voluntarily de-registered and 542 were felony convicts.
Adams says accurate voter rolls contribute to secure elections and public confidence in the system.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.