LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth is donating his Congressional salary to 35 charities in Louisville.
Yarmuth's salary in 2019 was $174,000. He has donated his entire after-tax Congressional income to Louisville nonprofits each of the 13 years he has served in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a news release, Yarmuth says "While charity can never make up for government's failure to meet its responsibilities, our community organizations have done so much to serve and enrich the lives of our friends and neighbors, leading the way in making Louisville a vibrant, warm, and wonderful place to call home. I consider myself fortunate to be in a position to help these organizations continue their good work."
This year, Yarmuth donated various sums to 35 organizations including:
- Alley Cat Advocates
- Bates Memorial Community Development Corporation
- Berry Center
- Bridgehaven Mental Health Services
- CASA of the River Region
- Center for Women and Families
- Family & Children’s Place
- Family Scholar House
- First Tee of Louisville
- Fund for the Arts
- Gilda’s Club
- Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville
- Harbor House of Louisville
- Jefferson Community and Technical College
- Jewish Community Louisville
- Kentucky Humane Society
- KET Fund for Excellence
- KMAC Museum
- Louisville Orchestra
- Louisville Parks Foundation
- Louisville Urban League
- Louisville Zoo
- Maryhurst
- Metro United Way
- Muhammad Ali Center
- Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky
- Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing
- Shawnee Golf Course
- Simmons College of Kentucky
- Speed Art Museum
- StageOne
- The Library Foundation
- Wellspring
- West End School
- YouthBuild
Yarmuth has given more than $1.5 million to Louisville organizations through his salary donations over the past 13 years.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.