LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 1,509 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, as the state's positivity rate remained around 8%, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
On Sunday, the state's positivity rate — a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive — rose slightly from 8.04% to 8.06%.
"But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under 8% on Christmas Day,” Beshear said in a news release on Saturday. The governor did not release a statement on Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, Gov. Beshear reported the following #COVID19 numbers. For more information on today's report visit https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh. pic.twitter.com/ZdkD4vwYNi— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 27, 2020
Beshear also announced 21 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,555 since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday, 1,504 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 411 of those patients being treated in intensive care units and 217 currently on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
