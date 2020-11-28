LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky health officials reported 2,437 new coronavirus cases statewide Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office urged Kentuckians that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
"Vaccines are around the corner and may well be the weapon we need to defeat this illness; until then, every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you are sick," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, in a news release.
Jefferson County continued to see the most new cases statewide with 474 confirmed Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
The governor also reported 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing Kentucky's toll to 1,885 since March. Among the victims were a 86-year-old man from Hardin County, and five women, ages 57, 71, 78, 84 and 86, from Warren County.
On Shop Small Saturday, Beshear urged residents to avoid crowded stores and, if shopping in person, to limit their time inside stores.
"I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there," Beshear said in the news release.
As of Saturday, 1,722 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 408 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units and 220 virus patients were on ventilators, according to the governor's office.
Beshear said the state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose slightly from 8.85% on Friday to 8.95% on Saturday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 174,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since March, at least 27,998 (16.1%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
