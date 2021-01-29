LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky begins to open four regional vaccination sites next week, the state reported 2,608 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The state's positivity rate remained below 10% on Friday, sitting at 8.75%. It dropped below 10% on Monday for the first since Dec. 31, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
On Thursday, the state announced four regional vaccination sites, including the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The other three sites are in Danville and Paducah.
Beshear said the Horse Park was chosen as the first site for a number of reasons, including its proximity to the interstate and the fact that it's owned by the state. He said he will announce more regional sites next Thursday and the Thursday after.
On Friday, Kentucky health officials also reported 57 deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 3,668 since March.
Across the state, 1,505 are currently hospitalized with the respiratory virus, according to Kentucky Public Health, and 199 were on ventilators.
As of Friday, 382,219 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far. To find out what phase of the vaccine plan you are in, click here.
