LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 3,711 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the state's second highest number of cases reported since the pandemic began, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The state reported a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases on both Thursday and Friday.
“We continue to be in exponential growth, which will threaten the health care capacity in this state. That’s why we’re taking action and that's why we’re fighting back," Beshear said in a news release Saturday.
Amid the surging pandemic, Beshear implemented several new restrictions this week, including closing schools statewide to in-person instruction and ordering bars and restaurants to close to indoor service between Nov. 20 to Dec. 13.
“I know these steps are hard, but I want to thank the vast majority of individuals and businesses out there – many that are hurt the most by these steps we’re taking – that are stepping up, agreeing and doing it right, knowing that the future of so many lives depends on it," Beshear said.
“And there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, with two effective vaccines. We’ve just got to get there."
The governor said a large amount of the new cases were reported in Jefferson, Oldham and Hardin counties. Out of the new cases, 573 cases were out of Jefferson, 171 were from Oldham, and 139 reported in Hardin, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Health officials also reported 21 new deaths Saturday, which brings the pandemic's death toll in Kentucky to 1,783. Among the victims were three men ages 43, 72, 83, and two women, ages 67 and 73, from Jefferson County, according to the governor's office.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, dropped slightly from 9.15% on Friday to 9.14% on Saturday, according to the governor.
As of Saturday, 1,514 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 370 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 202 were on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
