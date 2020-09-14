LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over a million COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Kentucky, the state's governor announced Monday during a news conference.
"I remember when we didn’t have COVID tests, when every day we had to tell you unless you were sick, not to get one,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That is not where we are in Kentucky right now.”
Kentucky health officials also reported 342 new coronavirus cases Monday, marking 57,282 cases throughout the state. Out of the new cases, 25% are from Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Health officials also reported five new coronavirus-related deaths, including a 49-year-old man from Shelby County.
“If you’re a person – whether you’re in the state legislature or at home on your keyboard – that is saying, ‘Oh, but these people are older,’ shame on you. These are children of God, just like everyone else, who deserved more time on this planet,” Beshear said.
According to Kentucky Public Health, 504 people in Kentucky are hospitalized with the respiratory virus, with 119 of those in intensive care units.
The state's positivity rate, a seven-day rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive, dropped slightly from Sunday to 4.17%.
Indiana
Indiana reported 755 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 106,540.
The Indiana State Department of Health said two more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,215.
In the last 7 days, the state’s positive rate was 4.9%, the state said. In Floyd County, the rate was 5.69%. In Clark County, it was 9.78%.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.