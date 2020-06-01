LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky on Monday reported 345 new COVID-19 cases and eight related deaths for Monday and Sunday, including a 33-year-old man from Jefferson County.
Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that the state recorded 131 new cases and no deaths for Sunday, and 214 cases and eight deaths for Monday.
The deaths included Jefferson County men aged 75, 53 and 33, the governor’s office said in a news release.
“We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Stack said.
Gov. Andy Beshear also asked Kentuckians to light their homes, businesses and places of worship green to remember those who have died.
The disease has infected 10,046 Kentuckians, killing 439. The state said 3,232 have recovered.
Nationwide, the disease has infected more than 1.8 million people, killing nearly 105,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally COVID-19 has infected nearly 6.7 million, killing about 374,000.
