LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor said the state is ending the week with both "bad and good news" as he reported 425 new coronavirus cases statewide and one new virus-related death.
While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 330 fewer cases than last week, he said the state's positivity rate "will be higher meaning that the virus continues to spread aggressively."
Due to limited reporting on Sunday, the positivity rate and other statistics will not be known until Monday. The positivity rate jumped from 5.57% on Friday to 6.02% on Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
As of Sunday, at least 34,982 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Nine of Sunday's cases were in children 5 and under, according to the governor's office.
The governor said several counties, including Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Taylor, Hardin, Madison, Casey, Warren and Wayne have 10 or more new cases.
"So remember no matter where you are in the commonwealth, COVID-19 is spreading," Beshear said.
Beshear is expected to announce new guidelines for bars and restaurants on Monday, which likely will include raising restaurant capacity to 50 percent, allowing bars to reopen — though with enforced seat rules — and a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.
