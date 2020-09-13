LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 536 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the second-highest number reported on a Sunday since the pandemic began.
“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our commonwealth in recent weeks,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Sunday’s number was the lowest reported since Tuesday, which was artificially low because of laboratories being shut down over the Labor Day weekend, and Beshear said he expected numbers to go up again in the next few days.
Over the last seven days, Kentucky has recorded more than 4,200 cases. The state’s seven-day total exceeded 4,000 for the first time on July 23, and since then has risen as high as 5,006 and has not fallen lower than 3,693.
Beshear has said that for each week with 4,000 cases, the state would suffer 80 virus casualties.
The state on Sunday reported three more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,060. Nearly three quarters of the people who have died from the virus in Kentucky are 70 and older.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, stood at 4.14% Sunday. Beshear has said he wants that number to fall below 4%.
The governor urged Kentuckians to continue to wash their hands often, to keep gatherings small, to keep 6 feet apart, to avoid travel to hotspots and to wear masks.
“It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic,” he said.
Indiana
Indiana has recorded another 1,249 COVID-19 infections, the third-highest in a month, and one related death.
The new case number, reported Sunday, was the third-highest daily total in the last month and the fourth-highest overall, but the Indiana State Department of Health said that 426 cases were added because “multiple additional testing facilities have been newly onboarded into the electronic reporting system."
The state said in a news release that since the pandemic began, 105,804 Indiana residents have tested positive for the virus, and 3,214 have died.
More than 76% of the people who have died in Indiana were 70 and older. More than half were 80 and older.
Sixty people have died in Floyd County, and 53 in Clark County.
Indiana’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after they test positive, was 3%, which is in line with the national rate, but about 1 percentage point higher than Kentucky’s.
In the last 30 days, Indiana has recorded nearly 28,000 new infections and 300 deaths.
In the last 7 days, the state’s positive rate was 4.9%, the state said. In Floyd County, the rate was also 4.9%. In Clark County, it was 7.3%.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Nationally, nearly 6.5 million people have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 194,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 29 million have become infected, and more than 921,000 have died.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, predicts that by Jan. 1, 415,00 American will have died from the virus.
