LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported 627 new COVID-19 infections and 12 related deaths in Kentucky, with 131 cases and four deaths in Jefferson County.
Beshear said the number reported Tuesday was about in line with what the state has recorded on Tuesdays in the last three weeks. On average, on the last three Tuesdays, the state has recorded 598 new infections.
The state's positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, fell to 5.48%, but Beshear reiterated that a rate above 5% is "really concerning."
Twenty counties, including Jefferson, Hardin, Bullitt, Shelby and Spencer, remain in the "red zone," with at least a 10% positivity rate, according to the White House. Beshear said the designation means the White House believes those communities have uncontrolled community spread.
Another 43 counties have rates above 5%, Beshear said, which means more than half the counties in Kentucky have rates above where they need to be before mitigation measures can be relaxed.
The governor urged Kentuckians to continue to frequently wash their hands, remain 6 feet away from others and to wear masks.
Indiana
Indiana reported 850 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of infections since the pandemic began to 81,847.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.8%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, nearly 1.2 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 28 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,954.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,458 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 920.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.