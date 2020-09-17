LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky reported 628 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 11 virus-related deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, stayed below 4% for the third consecutive day, but state data show the number of new cases remains elevated. In the last seven days, the state has recorded nearly 4,700 new infections. The seven-day totals have changed little since mid-July.
In fact, in the five days since Saturday, the state has reported 3,027 new cases, the fourth-highest total during a Sunday-Thursday stretch in the last 11 weeks. The state also has reported 36 deaths since Saturday, the fifth-highest total for a Sunday-Thursday stretch in the last 11 weeks.
In Kentucky, the virus has a mortality rate of about 1.8%. That means one person dies for every 54 infections.
Of the 628 cases reported Thursday, 89 were in Jefferson County. The newly announced deaths included an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County. Nearly 1,100 Kentuckians have died since the pandemic began. Nearly three quarters were 60 and older. Nearly half were 80 and older.
Although the state’s positivity remains below 4%, Beshear said it would be a while before the state considers relaxing more mitigation measures, such as restaurant capacity restrictions, because he wants to see how the state’s caseload is affected by the beginning of fall sports and the resuming of in-person instruction in schools, which is expected to ramp up at the end of the month.
He also urged Kentuckians to continue to practice good hygiene, keep at least 6 feet apart from others and to wear their masks.
Kentucky’s economy is open, he said, and everybody who wants to keep it that way should help reduce the spread of the virus by following the guidance, he said.
Indiana
Health officials in Indiana reported 850 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 108,646 since March.
As of Thursday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 4.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 6.1%.
ISDH said six more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the respiratory disease in the state to 3,253.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,050 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,279, according to ISDH.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.