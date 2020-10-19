LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain at an elevated level, and although the virus’ mortality rate continues to fall, the number of deaths appears to be creeping higher.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 647 new cases Monday, a record high for a Monday. In the first two days of the week, the state has recorded 1,459 cases, down 36 from the same period last week, which was an all-time high.
“At a time when we need cases to be going down, when more people are going to be going inside, when our kids are going back or will be back in school, we need to do better,” Beshear said.
While the state’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after becoming infected, continues to fall, the governor warned that more infections mean more hospitalizations and deaths.
Since the pandemic began, 1,326 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19. Beshear said the deaths are confirmed COVID-19 cases, which means that those people would not have died if they had not become infected with the novel coronavirus.
The state’s overall mortality rate on Monday stood at 1.5%. However, that has fallen sharply in the last month. Since Sept. 19, the state has recorded nearly 26,000 new infections and 218 deaths, meaning the mortality rate in the last month has been 0.84%.
For the first 19 days of the month, the state has recorded more than 18,000 cases and 152 deaths. During the same period in September, the state had recorded fewer than 13,000 cases and 175 deaths. In other words, compared to the same period in September, cases in October have spiked 41%, but deaths have fallen by 13%.
Nonetheless, Beshear reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths Monday, tied for a record high for a Monday. For the first two days of the week, the state has reported 14 deaths, a record-high for a Sunday-Monday period.
While about half of the Kentuckians who have died from the virus were at least 80 years old and about three quarters were at least 70, Beshear said Monday’s deaths included a 58-year-old man.
“This virus is real, and it is cruel,” he said.
Beshear said 764 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, an all-time high, according to state data, though the governor said about 35% of the state’s hospital beds remain available.
Beshear also said 190 COVID-19 patients were receiving intensive care, near the five-month high of 197 reported yesterday. However, Beshear said about 29% of the state’s ICU beds remain available.
The state said that 17,229 people have recovered from the virus, which is about 19.5% of all 88,247 cases.
The governor also said that while cases are escalating, it does not make sense to lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars, which can operate at 50%.
He also said that if the state cannot get the high number of new cases under control, the escalation may jeopardize the winter sports season.
He encouraged people to recommit to wearing masks, keeping at least 6 feet apart and avoiding large gatherings.
Indiana
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,589 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state to at least 149,166 infections since March.
As of Monday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 11.8%, according to the ISDH coronavirus dashboard.
As of Sunday, 980 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus, according to ISDH, which said 37.6% of beds in the state's intensive care units and 79.9% of its ventilators are available.
According to ISDH, 23 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,727.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,821 confirmed cases, 13 of which were newly reported Monday, and 57 deaths. Floyd County has 1,727, 19 of which were reported Monday, and 66 deaths.
As of Monday, 1,564,722 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana -- up from 1,555,437 on Sunday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
