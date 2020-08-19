LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 655 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 12 related deaths.
Through the first three days of the week, the state has recorded 1,658 new cases, down from 2,000 during the same period last week — though up from 1,569 from a week before that.
Just more than a quarter of new cases announced Wednesday occurred in Jefferson County. Nearly 14% were in people aged 18 and under.
The state also reported 12 deaths on Tuesday and on Wednesday. Kentucky had not suffered consecutive days with double-digit deaths since mid-May.
“We’re going to see more deaths,” Beshear warned, because of the case spike since mid-July.
The positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, was 5.41%, above the 5% that health officials say is low enough to begin relaxing mitigation measures.
“We can beat this,” Beshear said. “But we don’t do it through denial, claiming that this ... isn’t a problem or it’s just a flu. We don’t do it through rationalization, (such as) ‘I don’t believe the numbers’ or ‘I’m going to do my own back-of-the-envelope math.’”
Kentuckians must continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings and stay at least 6 feet from others, he said.
“It’s pretty darn serious, Beshear said. “Let’s treat it as such.”
Indiana
Indiana reported 506 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of infections since the pandemic began to 82,336.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.7%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, more than 1.2 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 14 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,968.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,461 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 925.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
Nationally, more than 5.5 million people have become infected, and nearly 173,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 22 million have tested positive, andmore than 783,000 have died.
