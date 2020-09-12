LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 721 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
The state's positivity rate, or the share of coronavirus tests that come back positive, dropped slightly from 4.70% on Friday to 4.14% on Saturday.
“Our positivity rate is down from yesterday but we need to continue to push that number down,” Beshear said in a news release.
According to a report by Kentucky Public Health, 144 of the new cases are from Jefferson County, with Warren County following with 55 new cases.
The 13 deaths include two 81-year-old men from Jefferson County and four individuals from Warren County.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said if Kentuckians don't wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines, "we could be headed into the worst fall, from a public health perspective, that we've seen in a long time."
As of Saturday, 587 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 148 of those in intensive care units, according to Kentucky Public Health.
"We need you to continue to mask up, stay socially distant and do what it takes to beat COVID-19. This thing is deadly and it's real so let's treat it as such," Beshear said.
Indiana
Indiana reported 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 104,561.
ISDH said 17 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,213.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
