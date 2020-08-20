LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials confirmed 726 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday and 14 new deaths related to the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a briefing at the state Capitol.
Through the first four days of the week, Kentucky has reported 2,384 cases of the respiratory disease, which is down 401 cases from the same time span last week.
The governor said 101 of the new cases reported Thursday were in school-age individuals ages 18 and younger. According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 164 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County.
Although Beshear was encouraged by the state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, falling from 5.41% on Wednesday to 5.18% on Thursday, he announced a third consecutive day of double-digit deaths related to the virus. The state has reported 38 deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor over the past three days.
Kentucky had not reported three straight days with double-digit deaths since it reported 40 deaths between May 19-21.
"Remember when we said it’s gonna be a tough August?" Besher said. "That’s because of what we had in July.”
Two of the deaths reported Thursday were health care workers, according to the governor.
Beshear said he was surprised by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's vote Thursday to move forward with fall sports. The governor said he will think the situation over before deciding his official stance and what action he'll take.
"Do we want to start at a time when we have a 10% chance of getting through the season where we might play two games, or do we want to start at a time where we think we can get through 10 games and people have a full and complete season?" Beshear said. "Another thing that struck me is if some of the early sports aren't successful and have to cancel their season, they could lead to a cancellation of other sports after that."
According to Kentucky Public Health, 638 people are currently hospitalized around Kentucky with COVID-19; 155 are being treated in intensive care units. Beshear said 108 Kentuckians are currently on ventilators.
Of the state’s total 41,626 total coronavirus cases, at least 9,388 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Indiana
Indiana reported 955 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of infections since the pandemic began to 83,277.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.6%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, more than 1.2 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 11 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,979.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,497 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 937.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
