LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 785 new COVID-19 cases Friday as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged residents to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Of the new infections, 97 were in children ages 18 and under, according to the governor's office.
“It’s going to be a hard month," Beshear said. "Let’s make sure we don’t do things that are going to spread this virus because ultimately, they do take a real human toll."
Beshear also reported eight new deaths Friday, which includes a 92-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County. The state's four-day death toll now stands at 46, which is three below the all-time high of 49 in May.
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 257 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, while the state's positivity rate remained at 5.18% — the same as Thursday.
According to Kentucky Public Health, 590 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 166 are being treated in intensive care units.
Indiana
Indiana reported 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total number of infections since the pandemic began to 84,317.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 7.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.8%. Statewide, more than 1.2 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 13 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,992.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,535 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 960.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
