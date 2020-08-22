LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 814 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 110 of which are children ages 18 and under, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
The state's positivity also dropped slightly Saturday to 4.84%, after it remained at 5.18% on Thursday and Friday.
"We are seeing our positivity rate go down, which means if we’re patient, we can find the right time to do things safely and that’s what I want us to be able to do,” Beshear said.
Among the new cases in children, 93 of the cases were school-age children who are between 6 and 18 years old.
"And in many of the places hardest hit for kids, they’re looking at opening schools this Monday or very soon," Beshear said.
The governor also reported eight new deaths Saturday, including a 88-year-old woman from Jefferson County and a 78-year-old woman from Oldham County.
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 28% of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County.
Data show 622 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 158 are being treated in intensive care units.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 85,317.
The Indiana State Department of Health said nine more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,001. To date, 969,646 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 958,432 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,552 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 967.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
