LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New COVID-19 infections in Kentucky are continuing to escalate, and this week’s total is on track to shatter the previous record — from last week.
While Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday also announced 17 novel coronavirus-related deaths, which is the fourth-highest single-day toll, Kentucky’s mortality rate remains far below the national average.
The governor announced 910 new infections Thursday, bringing the total for the week so far to 3,844. That’s nearly 20% more than last week at this time. Last week’s total was a record high.
Beshear said that mitigation efforts the state has implemented, including the mask mandate, are helping keep the spread under control. However, he said too many Kentuckians are flaunting the rules, which keeps the caseload high and jeopardizes people’s lives and Kentucky’s economic recovery.
The 17 deaths the governor announced Thursday included three people from Jefferson County, all of whom were at least 71 years old. However, Beshear said the virus also killed a 29-year-old woman from Clark County, though she had significant underlying health conditions. Nonetheless, the governor said, the woman was not living in a care facility, and her death reinforced that people who are otherwise stable can get hit with the virus and die.
“These are people we love, and we’ve lost too many of them,” Beshear said.
Of the 1,191 Kentuckians who have died from the virus, about three-quarters were at least 70 years old, and about half were at least 80.
Including Thursday’s numbers, the state has reported 37 deaths so far this week, which is the third-lowest for a Sunday-Thursday period in the last seven weeks.
Kentucky’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after becoming infected, remains far below the national average and the rate in some neighboring states.
In Kentucky, 1.7% of people who test positive die. In the nation, it’s 2.9%, in Indiana, it’s 2.8%, and in Ohio, it’s 3.3%, according to data on the states’ websites and Johns Hopkins University. While those differences appear small, they are having a big impact: Ohio, for example has about twice as many infections as Kentucky, but four times as many deaths.
Despite the lower death rate in the commonwealth, Beshear urged Kentuckians to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, stay 6 feet apart from others and avoid large gatherings.
“When we have a lot of cases, sadly, a lot of deaths follow,” he said.
For example, at Kentucky’s current mortality rate, this week's new case number so far, 3,844, would produce 65 deaths.
National health experts have warned of an escalation of cases nationally because of the restart of in-person instruction in schools, fall sports, college gatherings, complacency and falling temperatures that are prompting people to spend more time indoors.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 1,171 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 121,176.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 13 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,418. To date, 1,387,731 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,379,850 on Wednesday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,317 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,433.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
