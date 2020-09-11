LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky recorded 948 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the third-highest in a single day since the pandemic began.
Gov. Andy Beshear also reported nine more novel coronavirus-related deaths. The deceased include a 58-year-old man from Oldham County.
“Remember other people’s health and lives are on the line and we need you to do your part,” Beshear said in a news release. “Do your patriotic duty. Wear your mask. Social distance. So little is being asked of us in this crisis. It just takes a little bit to be a hero right now.”
While Thursday’s new case number was the highest in about a month, Kentucky’s trajectory for new cases appears to be declining slightly.
Through the first six days of the week, the state has recorded 3,297 new infections, which is lower than during the same periods in each of the last four weeks.
The number of deaths through the first six days of the week, at 51, is significantly below last week’s pace, which was at 66 through six days — though slightly above the pace of the week before that, which was 46.
The mortality rate of the virus in Kentucky is about 2%, meaning of 1,000 people who become infected, 20 die.
Beshear also said the state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive for infection, is rising again, and stood at 4.14% Friday. Health experts have said that if the positivity rate remains below 5% for two weeks, mitigation measures, such as capacity restrictions at restaurants, can be relaxed.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
About 75% of the people who have died from the virus in Kentucky were 70 and older. Even people who are at least 80 have an 82% survival chance if they become infected.
Globally, more than 28 million people have become infected with COVID-19 and nearly 912,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., more than 6.4 million people have tested positive, and nearly 193,000 have died.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, projects that 410,000 Americans will have died from the virus by Jan. 1.
