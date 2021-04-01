LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's positivity rate remained below 3% for the 12th consecutive day Thursday as state health officials reported 815 new COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, was 2.99% on Thursday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization says. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks, and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.
Data shows 411 Kentuckians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 92 being treated for the virus in intensive care units. Forty-five patients were on ventilators.
State health officials also reported 13 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Of the deaths reported Thursday, five were tied to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates. In total, at least 6,108 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's 323,473 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 49,490 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
