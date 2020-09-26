LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 973 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as the state remains on pace to have a weekly all-time high amount of cases, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear continued to urge the public to wear masks, saying that he's noticed less Kentuckians wearing them in public spaces.
"Do your part as Team Kentucky, do your patriotic duty – mask up, Kentucky," the governor said in a news release. "It may save the life of someone you know."
Kentucky health officials also reported five new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, including a 101-year-old woman from Boyd County.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, remained near 4.5% for the fifth consecutive day.
Out of the new cases, 235 are from Jefferson County, and 108 are out of Fayette County.
As of Saturday, 538 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 129 of those in intensive care units.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 116,549.
The Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release that 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,351. To date, 1,350,390 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,341,462 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,227 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,370.
