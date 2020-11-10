FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack discussed Thanksgiving guidance for Kentuckians on Tuesday, calling those larger gatherings "very dangerous."
"Those that you may think you may only have 5-10 Thanksgivings left with, if we're not careful this year, you might not have more than one," Beshear said.
Stack discussed Thanksgiving guidance, including the following:
- Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household
- Always wear a face covering or mask
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 ft. or more
- Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors
- Do not host or attend crowded parades
- Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on, or after Thanksgiving
"Don't do the things that make us at highest risk," Stack said.
Stack said now is not the time to travel and get together with others outside your household.
"We talk, we laugh, and we joke and shout and we sing, and we do all sorts of things that spray that saliva throughout the room," he said. "That is a perfect recipe to spread this virus. This is a year to do Thanksgiving differently."
Stack read a report from the White House, asking communities to stop gatherings with those outside their household until cases and test positivity are in the yellow zone. According to the state's COVID-19 Incidence Rate map, every county in Kentucky is either in red or orange right now.
Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky has 2,120 new cases of COVID-19.
"It's the highest Tuesday, it's the fifth-highest day," he said.
The state positivity rate has also increased to 7.68%.
Beshear said Kentucky is sixth in the nation for COVID-19 testing per million in population. He's urging people to get tested. He said around 300 people are getting tested daily at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, and there is capacity to test about 100 more people there daily.
Beshear reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.