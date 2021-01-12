LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky reported more than 3,000 new cases of the coronavirus statewide, Gov. Andy Beshear emphasized the state's focus on the second dose of the vaccine as it continues to roll it out across the commonwealth.
"Our challenge in planning is making sure people can get those second doses," Beshear said during a news conference Tuesday.
The governor said the amount of doses allocated for nursing homes statewide has been sent out, and the state is now focusing on the second shot. Beshear believes the vaccines that had been held back after the initial reserve will help in moving the state to the next phase of who can get vaccinated.
He also expressed concern over the increase in numbers in the state.
"There is a chance from what we are seeing in the data that while people gathered during the holidays, maybe now they’ve changed their behavior back to be being very careful," he said. "If that’s the case, hopefully we’ll see a leveling off, but only the data over the next week is going to let us know."
In addition to the 3,053 new cases, Beshear also announced 22 more deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,944 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday 1,733 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, the governor said, while 397 patients were being treated in intensive care units. More than 200 coronavirus patients statewide were on a ventilator.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
