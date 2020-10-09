LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported another 1,059 COVID-19 infections Friday, keeping the state on a record pace for new weekly cases.
The new case number was a record for a Friday.
Through the first six days of the week, the state has reported 5,082 cases, 199 more than last week at this point. Last week produced a record number of new infections.
"These are far too many cases," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
"Folks, we really need you to wear your mask," he said. "We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation."
The number of cases is rising even though the number of tests the state is performing has fallen. In the last seven days, the state has conducted nearly 123,000 tests. A week ago, it was 185,000. The week before that, it was 207,000.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, was 4.32% Friday. The rate has hovered near 4% for about a month.
The governor also reported eight novel coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the state’s total death toll since the pandemic began to 1,242. The state’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after contracting the disease, continued to decline, falling to 1.58% Friday.
Fridays’ deaths included a 54-year-old woman from McCracken County, but about half of all the people who have died were at least 80, and about three-fourths were at least 70.
Indiana reported a daily record high number of cases Friday: 1,832.
At least 28 states are showing upward trends in infections, according to CNN, and only two, Hawaii and Alabama, are showing declines.
Nationwide, more than 7.6 million people have become infected, and more than 213,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
International trends, too, are worrisome:
- Cases in Canada have doubled in less than three weeks.
- Italy has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 increase since March.
- The United Kingdom plans to announce new restrictions Monday after a surge in cases.
- Spain has declared a state of emergency for the Madrid region.
- Russia is reporting a record daily increase in cases.
The World Health Organization reported a record number of cases around the world Friday: more than 350,000.
Globally, nearly 37 million people have tested positive, and more than 1 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins.
