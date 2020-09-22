LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 infections for a Sunday-Tuesday period — but the virus’ lethality appears to be waning.
The state recorded 824 new infections Tuesday, which was a record for a Tuesday. Since Saturday, the state has reported 1,669 new cases, also a record for a Sunday-Tuesday period.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, spiked to 4.52%, up from 3.77% on Monday. It was above 4.5% for the first time in more than two weeks.
Gov. Andy Beshear also announced seven more COVID-19-related deaths, marking the fifth consecutive day with fewer than 10 deaths. In the last three days, the state has recorded 11 deaths, which is the fourth-lowest Sunday-Tuesday total in the last 12 weeks.
Beshear previously has said that the virus’ mortality rate, or the share of people who die after contracting the virus, has fallen below 2% in Kentucky. It is at 2.9% nationwide and at 3.1% globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In Kentucky, 1,119 people have died from the virus. More than 90% were at least 60 years old. Nearly half were at least 80.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Beshear said that overall, Kentuckians have done an “incredible job” fighting the virus, given dire projections early on according to which tens of thousands of Kentuckians were expected to die without mitigation measures.
Nonetheless, the governor said that Kentuckians perhaps aren’t doing as well as they did several weeks ago in complying with the mask mandate, social distancing and limiting gathering, which has caused the number of new infections to remain high.
Beshear has said that he worries about an increase in cases from the reopening of schools, scheduled for next week, and the beginning of fall sports.
For the future of the economy, the safe return of kids to school and a limited number of deaths, Beshear urged Kentuckians to not become complacent and to keep following the guidance.
Indiana
Health officials in Indiana reported 652 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 112,626 since March.
As of Tuesday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 6.6%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The state's total positivity rate is currently 8.6%.
ISDH said nine more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the cardiovascular disease in the state to 3,295.
To date, more than 1.3 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,150 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,314, according to ISDH.
To find testing locations, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Nearly 6.9 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, and more than 200,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 31 million have contracted the virus, and more than 976,000 have died.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.