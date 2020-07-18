LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported its second-highest total of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
The state reported 583 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its second-highest number of cases reported in a single day. The new infections take Kentucky to at least 22,184 total cases since the pandemic began.
Saturday's report overtakes July 11 (453 cases) as the second-highest and trails only a daily total of 625 cases from May 5, although that figure included more than 300 cases from the Green River Correctional Complex.
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 514 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 109 patients are being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units.
"That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests," Beshear said in a news release.
Kentucky Public Health said 101 of the new cases reported Saturday were from Jefferson County, and 106 were from Oldham County.
Beshear also urged Kentuckians to wear masks, which are mandatory in public for the next 30 days.
"We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings, because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those," the governor said in a news release.
People with health conditions that preclude facial coverings and children under age 5 are not expected to comply with the mask order, the governor said.
Beshear reported nine new deaths on Saturday, including a 93-year-old woman from Jefferson County. With Saturday's report, the state's virus-related death toll climbs to 667.
State health officials have processed at least 529,481 coronavirus tests as of Saturday. Kentucky's positivity rate is 4.66%, according to Beshear.
At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the respiratory disease.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.