LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Republican Party has filed a complaint against Senate candidate Amy McGrath's campaign for possible violations.
The party said it wants an immediate investigation by the Federal Election Commission into the campaign, specifically related to McGrath's campaign manager, Mark Nickolas. Republicans said Nickolas solicited funds that are not subjected to "limitations, prohibition and reporting requirements."
Nickolas responded to the accusations saying it is, "A laughable complaint by partisan hacks who can't believe we have the audacity to fight them using the rules they created."
McGrath announced in July she would challenge Mitch McConnell for his seat as U.S. Senator and officially filed in December.
