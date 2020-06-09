LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A handful of Kentuckiana restaurants are now closed, and others are barely hanging on because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just months ago, Eiderdown in Germantown was full of life, especially on the weekends.
"We just had so many regulars that were here," co-owner Heather Burks said.
Sadly, it is a different story today.
"It's definitely been a little depressing," Burks said. "It's been a little hard on me."
Burks said even though the restaurant is allowed to reopen at 33% capacity, it does not make sense to do that, because profit margins were already low to begin with.
"You couldn't afford to pay people and keep solid inventory with 33%," Burks said.
To stay afloat, the popular German-American restaurant is changing its business model and working to become an event venue and catering company.
"We're going to start off by doing a few days a week of carry out," Burks said.
Miles down the road, LouVino and Biscuit Belly both decided to open their doors to diners.
"It's been tough," co-owner Chad Coulter said.
Coulter said operating at 33%, especially in a small space, makes it extremely hard to make a profit.
"On a Saturday night, where we used to do over 100 guests, now we're doing 40-50 throughout the night," Coulter said.
Thanks to loans and personal savings, Coulter said he expects all eight of their locations to make it. Unfortunately, that is not the case for other restaurants in town.
According to Food & Dining Magazine, at least 25 Kentuckiana restaurants have decided to close due to COVID-19 related reasons.
Burks is feeling confident Eiderdown's name will not be listed on the outgoing column.
"We'll still see this place full and happy and thriving again," Burks said. "It will just be different."
Burks said to help Eiderdown transition into an event and catering business, they will start accepting online take out orders Wednesday.
