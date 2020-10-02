LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures drop, Kentucky restaurants are adjusting once again to keep customers comfortable amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Irish Rover on Frankfort Avenue is currently only serving customers outdoors and owner Michael Reidy worries what business will look like when temperatures further drop.
To go along with the crisp feeling in the air, Reidy and his wife bought additional outdoor heat lamps.
"It's the hottest commodity in Louisville right now because we had to go to E-Town to get four of them," Reidy said.
They are keeping customers cozy for now, but Reidy knows outdoor dining will likely come to a close when it gets too cold.
"When this shuts down, we will seat as many as we legally can in here given the governor's numbers," Reidy said.
With a smaller space inside, the Irish restaurant will not be able to seat as many people as long as capacity restrictions remain in place.
"I hate saying the sentence 'it is what it is', but unfortunately it is what it is, but we will deal with it," Reidy said.
Down the road in St. Matthews, Molly Malones has a bigger indoor space, but expects to lose about 50 seats outside when it gets too cold to bare.
"Yeah we're concerned, but I'm not going to live in — what's the best way — not in fear. I'm not going to live in the negative. I'm just going to remain completely positive," Molly Malones owner Brendan McCartan said.
McCartan said he is working on bringing a new concept to the restaurant, which will soon be called "The Raven" that he hopes will draw in more people.
"We're going to try to get into some family meals so mom can have a day off from cooking, and maybe get into some Irish candy and some soups," McCartan said.
Even during a year full of challenges, business owners are finding new ways to keep the lights and, soon, heat on, so they can continue keeping hearts warm and bellies full.
"We've had a lot of crisis in the city, but it's resilience in the end," Reidy said. "We're going to bounce back from this too."
