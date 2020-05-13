LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said non-essential stores can reopen next week, and the Kentucky Retail Federation encourages customers to wear masks inside all retail stores.
In its “Healthy at Work Proposal for Reopening Retail,” submitted to Beshear on May 1, the KRF said employees should wear masks, wash their hands, and everyone should social distance no less than 6 feet.
“We’ve been lucky,” said Steve McClain, director of communication and public affairs for the KRF. “We have some members that have been deemed essential — grocery stores and general merchandise stores that have grocery components — so we were able to look at what they’ve done and put that in our plan that we submitted.”
Employees should clean shelves and products, the KRF recommended. Any product that is returned should be cleaned and set aside for a period of time.
“We put things in our plan that ensures confidence in the consumer that it’s safe to come out and go to the stores,” McClain said. “Retailers are anxious and ready to open, but nobody wants to see a spike in cases ... that would force us to start this all over again.”
Members of the KRF include box stores like Target, Walmart, Lowe's and Kroger. They also include boutiques and "mom and pop" retailers in cities and small towns across the state.
McClain said opening May 20 allows businesses the time they need to prepare and be ready with the personal protective equipment necessary to keep employees and customers safe.
But he said safety doesn’t rest solely on the businesses.
“There is a consumer responsibility component as well to be responsible,” he said.
McClain said customers should “follow the rules that the stores set up as they go in.” An example of those is at Something Blue, a women's boutique in Norton Commons,which plans to open on Wednesday by appointment only.
“It's not a long-term thing," Owner Breanne Halfling said. "It's just a way to help us control what needs to happen inside the store.”
A hand sanitizing station promptly sits at the front entrance to the boutique with a touch-free sanitizer dispenser.
“We have gloves for people to put on,” Hafling said. “I'll be wearing gloves. We kindly ask that people wear a mask. I'll be wearing a mask.”
Customers can book an appointment online or through social media by direct messaging the store. Up to three people are allowed to attend the appointment in a group at a time. Hafling will also offer wine at the appointment.
“As a customer, for me, I would want that kind of shopping experience,” Hafling said. “I want to make it special and not weird that it is by appointment only. I want to think of it as a luxurious shopping trip.”
As for shopping malls in Kentucky, Oxmoor Center in St. Matthews has not announced an opening date. The mall officials said they’re waiting for more specific guidelines from the governor’s office.
Indiana retailers were allowed to open on May 4. The Green Tree Mall opened May 6. The mall’s spokesperson with CBL Properties, Stacey Keating, said about half of the mall’s stores are open at this time.
Stores like Kay Jewelers, and Victoria’s Secret are still shuttered. A line formed outside of Finish Line on Wednesday. New sneakers had just been released.
