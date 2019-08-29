BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend.
The celebration includes the sixth National Corvette Caravan. More than 10,000 Corvette owners will gather for the event.
The National Corvette Museum is kicking off the celebration Thursday with a fireworks show and concert by Jefferson Starship. Other activities include an interactive mobile showroom, seminars from Corvette designers, and carnival-style activities.
The weekend will also include the 2019 Corvette Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
General Motors is also setting up an exclusive interactive mobile showroom to display the 2020 mid-engine Corvette Stingray and all the car's exterior and interior options.
The event runs through Saturday.
