LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With young victims beaten, molested and scarred both physically and emotionally, Kentucky leads the nation in child abuse. Unfortunately, officials say the state doesn't always do a good job of prosecuting the abusers.
But on Tuesday, Kentucky's new attorney general vowed to take new steps to make sure people who harm children don't get away with it.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman joined stakeholders like social workers and psychiatrists working in the child trauma field at a roundtable discussion in Louisville hosted by Kentucky Youth Advocates (KYA).
In 2018, more than 24,000 Kentucky children were victims of abuse or neglect, according to KYA. That's the highest rate in the nation. Many victims were under the age of 3.
But many of the cases aren't prosecuted. Some of the reasons why include delays in spotting or reporting abuse, a victim's young age and ability to testify, or a family's unwillingness to cooperate. State leaders said it all complicates the case in criminal court and results in no or poor prosecution.
Cameron says after the forum, his office will put together a prosecutor's playbook. It will be a handbook, or a tool kit, for all the Commonwealth Attorney's Offices throughout the state for going after child abuse suspects.
The goal is to end the cycle, because experts say many of the kids who have been beaten or molested grow up to become abusers themselves.
"Our children are our future, and so any loss of innocence we see in our next generation, we need to be in the business, as elected officials -- as concerned citizens -- of how we can ultimately end this scourge," Cameron said.
Tuesday's discussion was part of the Face It movement led by Kosiar Charities and KYA. it includes more than 100 child welfare and advocacy groups in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
