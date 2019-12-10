FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state’s new first family celebrated with Kentuckians in style during the inaugural balls in Frankfort on Tuesday evening.
Gov. Andy Beshear donned a black tuxedo next to his wife, Britainy Beshear, who wore a pink one-shoulder dress. Their daughter, Lila, sparkled in a purple dress, while her brother, Will, emulated his father and also wore a black tux.
Music swelled to a crescendo as Andy and Britainy Beshear, locking arms and holding their children’s hands, descended an opulent staircase and presented themselves to the crowd before the first couple took to the dance floor.
Music was provided by the Louisville Orchestra, led by Conductor Teddy Abrams.
The inaugural balls were open to the public, a symbolic gesture with which the new governor sent a message of inclusivity.
After being sworn in, Beshear had said in his inaugural address that the state Capitol is open for everyone, and the doors always will be open. Beshear said he’ll seek to unify Kentuckians and find common ground at a time when the country is politically divided.
Beshear peppered his 17-minute remarks on the state Capitol steps with examples of work done across ideological and partisan lines, including efforts to eliminate the state’s rape-kit backlog and open drug treatment centers.
“We succeed when we focus on our shared values — values that tie us together as Kentuckians and Americans,” he said. “We succeed when we put the collective interest, the common good, ahead of our personal ambitions.”
At 42, Beshear is the youngest governor to take office since Ned Breathitt, who was 39 when he was inaugurated in 1963. He is the son of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear, who served two terms from 2007 until 2015.
