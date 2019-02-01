LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State parks across Kentucky are preparing for big upgrades to the tune of $20 million.
It's part of the second phase of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's "Refreshing the Finest" campaign.
It started in 2016, when $18 million was invested into the state parks system.
The new money, awarded by the Kentucky General Assembly, will be used to replace lodge roofs, upgrade campgrounds and fix swimming pools.
Park officials say the funding was desperately needed to keep some of the parks open and operational.
