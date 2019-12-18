LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one, not even the president, is above the law, said U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., only hours before President Donald Trump was expected to become only the third president to be impeached.
However, U.S. Sen Mike Braun, R-Ind., said that at this point, he plans to vote to acquit the president when the proceedings move to the trial stage, in the U.S. Senate.
Yarmuth said, “With this vote, I am proud to assert that long-held American ideals are still worth fighting for, that abuse of the public trust will not be tolerated and that in the United States nobody, not even the president, is above the law."
Braun said, "When it comes to everything I know so far, I will vote to acquit. But that doesn't mean that I'm not going to listen and be objective to the trial itself. And that's because the house has not made the case."
The local politicians’ statements aligned with their political parties. None of the Republicans in the House have voiced support for the president's impeachment, but most Democrats have.
In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he will call no additional witnesses, though he said the House’s investigation has been incomplete and unfair. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had asked for more people to testify.
The articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House alleges that Trump, “corruptly solicited the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into … a political opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” and, if Ukraine failed to do so, threatened to withhold “$391 million of United States taxpayer funds that Congress had appropriated on a bipartisan basis for the purpose of providing vital military and security assistance to Ukraine to oppose Russian aggression.”
The House also alleges that Trump then interfered with the House investigation by, among other things, directing “Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply” with subpoenas.
If the House passes the articles of impeachment, the Senate trial is expected to start sometime next year.
