LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --- A Kentucky sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will finally be laid to rest.
James Cheshire, a native of New Hope, Kentucky, in Nelson County, was stationed on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. Four-hundred crew members on board died, including Cheshire, whose remains were just recently identified.
Now, more than 80 years later, Cheshire will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
His funeral will be held July 22.
