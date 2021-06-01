FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials from three Kentucky school districts told legislators Tuesday they have no plans to mandate that students get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to class this fall — at least not yet.
Right now, young people can get the vaccine starting at age 12.
During a meeting of the Interim Joint Education Committee, Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, raised the question he admitted was “very politicized.”
The officials responded with reluctance about requiring the vaccine but would not totally rule it out.
“I can't weigh in on whether we will or will not be required to vaccinate at some point,” Shelby County Superintendent Sally Sugg said. "I will say we work with the health department to offer a drive-through site here in our community."
“I think that is a personal choice until we get guidance,” responded Robert Harmon, director of pupil personnel for Adair County Schools.
Steve Hill, director of pupil personnel for Fayette County Schools, told lawmakers that mandating a vaccine could have unintended consequences.
“I think we'll push a lot more of our families into home school, and we're going to lose a lot of families if it's mandated,” Hill said.
The co-chair of the Joint Education Committee, Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, told WDRB News the vaccine question should be left to local school districts.
“I think surveys will probably be done. I think that's when — at the local district level — you’ve got to listen to the parents of the children,” Wise said.
Wise said the the same is true of masks. He believes the state should not mandate them for students this fall.
“I think when we get into August, you're going to see a major pushback from local school boards and local decision-makers, especially superintendents, who will say, 'Let us make the decisions about what we're doing here,'" he said.
After navigating COVID-19, school districts now face major decisions in the post-COVID world.
The school districts said they do plan to offer some kind of virtual option this fall but expect a vast majority of students to be in-person.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.